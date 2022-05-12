Chicago providing $500K to expand access to abortion

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is providing $500,000 to increase access to abortion, particularly for poor people and people of color.

Monday's announcement by Mayor Lori Lightfoot came after a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn a landmark 1973 decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.

Lightfoot says the money will go to providers as well as organizations such as the Chicago Abortion Fund and Midwest Access Coalition, which provide lodging, transportation, meals and other support to people seeking abortions.

Funding will be available for Chicago residents and people from across the U.S. Chicago and Illinois already have seen an increase in the number of people from out-of-state seeking abortions because it is surrounded by states that restrict access.