Chick-fil-A in Downtown Detroit set to open on Thursday, Jan. 15

(WXYZ) — The Chick-fil-A in Downtown Detroit near Campus Martius Park is set to open this week, the company announced.

The company announced plans in February 2024 to open a location inside the First National Building by that spring; however, adjustments had to be made to the construction timeline as it is in a historic district.

According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 660 Woodward Ave. will open Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The location is a licensed location, and is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the city.

It's also the latest on a variety of national chains to open in Downtown Detroit, which include Chipotle, Dunkin', CAVA and others.