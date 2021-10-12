Chick-fil-A opening restaurant in Woodhaven on Thursday, Oct. 14

(WXYZ) — The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant in metro Detroit is opening this week.

Located in Woodhaven, the restaurant will open on Thursday, Oct. 18. It's at 20200 West Rd. near the intersection of Allen and West, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

Currently, the store will only be open for drive-thru and mobile carry out. You can use contactless ordering and payment through the app.

Instead of the grand opening celebration where the first 100 people get free Chick-fil-A for a year, the restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes in Woodhaven with free food for a year. There will also be a $25,000 donation to Feeding America.

The location is the latest to open in metro Detroit over the past couple of years. There are others in Shelby Township, Northville, Novi, Allen Park and Troy.