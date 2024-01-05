Chick-fil-A, Top Golf headline Canton development, traffic study under review

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major development could be coming to Canton Township featuring a Chick-fil-A, Top Golf, Portillo's restaurant and a new hotel, according to the planning commission.

The area is bordered by Ford Road, North Lotz Road, Warren Road and is east of I-275.

The planning commission still needs to sign off on the proposal before sending it to township trustees for further consideration.

Jake Daniels lives close by. He said he heard about the proposal Friday morning, and he’s weighing the pros and cons.

“(I'm) worried about congestion on Ford Road. It’s already pretty crazy. Excitement because it’s something new coming to Canton. I heard a lot of trees are being cut down. So, that’s kind of a concern, but it’s the give-and-take," Daniels explained.

Around the corner from Daniels sits The Tile Shop on Ford Road. Manager Mike Brownsberger said he welcomes the new development and said the shop can use all the traffic it can get.

“More traffic (means) more revenue for the store as far as I’m concerned," he told 7 Action News.

“This side of the highway on 275 needs more development because the other side with IKEA and all the way down is just extremely busy," Brownsberger said.

“I love the project. I’m absolutely in favor of it," planning commission member Doug Weber said at the Dec. 18 meeting.

At that meeting, several commissioners spoke highly of the project while also expressing concern for traffic.

Planning commission member Nancy Eggenberger said, “I agree with what everyone else has said about the traffic. I don’t want to make any decision until we get that traffic study back. We need to make sure it’s not a danger on Ford Road.”

Community planner Patrick Sloan told 7 Action News the developer submitted a traffic impact study. He said the township’s traffic consultant reviewed it and now, both entities are working through specific concerns together.

7 Action News also spoke with Richard Broder, the CEO of Broder Sachse Real Estate.

"We're very excited to work with them and bring this exciting project to fruition," Broder said. “In terms of concerns about the development, I can tell you only what I had heard and was paraphrased about the townships folks being excited to have these uses in the community."

"And so, we hope that that’s the case and that they want to proceed forward and give us the approvals that are necessary to make that happen.”

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8.