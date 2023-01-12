Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A has opened its second newest metro Detroit restaurant in Livonia.

The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering.

To celebrate the franchise opening, Chick-fil-A Livonia will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America, a nonprofit that helps to fight against hunger in the local community.

Chick-fil-A Livonia will also participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits in need.

Chick-fil-A Livonia is the second of the three newest metro Detroit locations to open. The restaurants are located in Southfield, Livonia, and Monroe. Chick-fil-A Southfield opened up on September 29.