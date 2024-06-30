Chicken Guy! Livonia location closing after opening last year

LIVONIA (WXYZ) — After being open for a little over a year, the Chicken Guy! location in Livonia is closing.

The Livonia restaurant — which served a variety of fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, mac 'n cheese, fried pickles, and specialty milkshakes — is closing tonight (Sunday, June 30), a manager confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

"We have made the difficult decision to close Chicken Guy! Livonia on June 30th," said The Tomey Group on behalf of the restaurant. "The decision is driven by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. We are incredibly grateful for the patronage we have received from our loyal customers and the local community, and for our team members and partners who have supported us through this journey. We are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for our team members and have offered opportunities within our other businesses."

The restaurant opened in February of last year andis one of 17 locations across the country. With this closure, there will soon be only one Chicken Guy! location in Michigan, in Mount Pleasant at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

The manager told us they plan to stay open until 9 p.m. or until the chicken runs out today.