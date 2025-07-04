Chief Bettison implores parents to step up after teen killed, officer shot; suspect at large

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer continues to recover after getting shot in the hand by a teenage shooting suspect. That teen died when officers returned fire.

It happened last night on Detroit's east side, off Harper and Morang. The scene where gunfire was exchanged between a teen and a police officer has long since cleared. But crime scene tape still litters the area, serving as a reminder of what some say was preventable.

“And so, unfortunately, I did have a police officer shot last night. Thank God he’s going to be okay. I went to the hospital and saw him," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Flanked by community leaders inside Church of the Messiah, Bettison addressed the shooting that happened late Thursday night.

“16 years of age," Bettison said. "Out there past curfew, with a ski mask on or a mask covering his face and a 40 caliber weapon with an extended magazine.”

Investigators say there has been a rash of break-ins in the area. So when officers noticed three people standing next to a building, the Chief says officers stopped to investigate.

One 16-year-old was detained, but teens ran. He said one of them reached for a handgun and shot an officer in the left hand.

Officers returned fire, killing the teen. The Chief implored parents to step up.

“Search your kids room. It’s your house," Chief Bettison said. “Go through their phone. Look at their social media page. Get involved.”

Pastor Mo Hardwick echoed the chief's call for other relatives to take action.

“When you see your parent.. your daughter, your sister, your brother are not being parents to their children," Mo said. "They running round here with Pooh Sheisty masks on and hoods on in 90 degree weather, go get with your nephew, go get with your niece and have that conversation and begin to bring them in and give ‘em something’ to do. Give ‘em a job. Help them get their ID.”

Detroiter Kevin Jones says parenting only goes so far.

"I don't think it's the parents," Kevin said. "These guns are not coming from the parent's house. They're not coming from .. their home. These kids are getting guns are coming from somewhere and that's one of the things that we have to find."

Regina Hands is a mother of two 17-year-olds, on whom she says keeps close watch.

“I have accountability of them at all times. I know their location from their phones. I take them to school. I pick them up. They have curfew," Regina said. “And I know their friends. That’s important too. You cannot just let your kids just go wild and live so elusively.”

