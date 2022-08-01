Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 1 dead, 7 injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left one person dead and seven others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side.

Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting.

Police say the shooting was over a car blocking a driveway and that a suspect is in custody. Neighbors on Coyle St. are in shock after the shooting

"It sounded like we was in World War III," one neighbor said.

Witnesses tell us the shooting was unprovoked and recall hearing dozens of shots being fired.

"It was like 25 shots," another neighbor told us. "The second round was 30 shots."

Police say the man responsible intentionally fired the shots into the air and went back into his home to get another weapon.

They say the shooting was over an SUV blocking his driveway, and he started shooting at people in the SUV and then at a home across the street.

Neighbors describe the suspect as someone who typically keeps to himself and said he is a former military member who is hard to get along with.

"I've been having problems with him since I've been here and he told me he was going to kill my whole family for no reason," one neighbor said.

"Me and him got into it a few times. He always got this anger," another said.