Child dies, 2 others taken to hospital after crash in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child has died and two other kids were taken to the hospital after a crash in Detroit Friday.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near Van Dyke Road Avenue and McNichols Road.

Investigators say a car was driving south on Van Dyke Road Avenue and crossed lanes, colliding into another car.

Three children under the age of 10 were taken to the hospital. One of the kids died. Their exact ages were unknown Friday night.

It's also unclear how many adults were with the children at the time.

Additional details about the crash weren’t immediately available. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.