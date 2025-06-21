Child drowns in pool at apartment complex in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child has died after drowning in a pool at an apartment complex in Southgate on Friday, police said.

Police said a 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool around 8:15 p.m. at the Village Green Apartments on Quarry Road near Pennsylvania Road.

We're told she fell in the pool during a birthday party. Police said multiple people were around the pool area at the time.

It's unclear at this time how long the girl was in the water before she was found.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Editor's note: Police initially said the child was 3 years old but later clarified that the child is 2 years old. This article has been updated to reflect that change.