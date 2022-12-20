Watch Now
News

Teenage boy fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police say

police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480.JPG
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480.JPG
Posted at 8:30 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 20:58:49-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Ferguson Street.

Police confirmed that the victim was a minor but did not release his age, saying he was a teenager. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

At this time, police are searching for the suspect.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

7 Action News is working to learn more information and will provide those details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website