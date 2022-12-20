Teenage boy fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Ferguson Street.

Police confirmed that the victim was a minor but did not release his age, saying he was a teenager. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

At this time, police are searching for the suspect.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

