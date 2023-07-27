Children with allergies are at risk of developing more, study confirms

This study backs up a phenomenon called the “allergic march”. That’s when children with allergies follow a natural progression and develop new allergies as they grow older.

The study was published in Pediatrics, and what researchers did was examine the electronic medical records of nearly 220,000 American children. And here’s what was discovered. Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, was found to be the first allergy to begin around four months of age, affecting over 10% of children studied.

At around 13 months of age, food allergies that could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis were next to develop, along with asthma. Asthma impacted about 1 in 5 kids in the study.

Then around 26 months, acute rhinitis or hay fever as it’s often called, affected 19.7% of the kids.

The last allergy that was found occurred around 35 months. That’s when some children developed eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare allergic condition causing inflammation in the esophagus.

The allergic march does not imply that every child who experiences eczema will inevitably develop all forms of allergies. The results indicated that about 1 in 5 children had at least one type of allergy, while more than 13% had at least two different allergies.

The study found that peanuts, eggs, and shellfish were among the most commonly diagnosed food allergies in kids. As for what parents should know, well, allergies can really affect children. They’re more likely to experience academic challenges, miss school, and even develop anxiety.

So it’s important for parents or caregivers to know that eczema early in life is a huge indicator that a child could develop allergies as they age. And to monitor babies for this skin condition. Eczema causes the skin to become dry, bumpy and itchy. And it’s usually found on the face. Most cases can be controlled with a customized skin care plan, which may include moisturizers, prescription medications, and strategies to eliminate triggers. The hope is that by diagnosing and treating this skin condition early, it could minimize the risk of developing other allergies down the road. And most importantly, parents of children with eczema should be closely watched for other allergies, especially food allergies that can, at times, be life-threatening.

