Children's Hospital, Gleaners team up to support kids with summer cereal drive

DETROIT (WXYZ) — You can make a difference for kids who will miss out on meals at school over the summer break by donating boxes of cereal.

The Professional Nurse Council at Children's Hospital of Michigan and Gleaners Community Food Bank kicked off their 15th annual cereal drive on Friday.

Their motto is “Give Hunger a Summer Vacation.”

The in-person drive ends June 7. Online donations can be sent throughout the year.

It's estimated about 1 in 5 kids in Southeast Michigan are food insecure.

Over the past 14 years, the drive has raised more than 13 million servings of cereal to bridge the summer gap.

"Our goal this year is to raise 3 million, which is a huge, huge number. So, we need donations because that still will not feed the kids for the summer," said Pam Taurence, a registered nurse at the hospital.

Cereal can be dropped off at Children’s Hospital of Michigan by appointment after calling Taurence at 313-745-6456. More information about the drive and online donations can be found on Children’s Hospital’s website.

