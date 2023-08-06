Watch Now
China releases TV documentary showcasing army's ability to attack Taiwan

Lin Jian/AP
In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China is holding drills in waters around Taiwan in response to a recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 06, 2023
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has released a new documentary about the army's preparation to attack Taiwan and showcasing soldiers pledging to give up their lives if needed as Beijing continues to ramp up its rhetoric against the self-ruled island.

"Chasing Dreams," an eight-part docuseries aired by state broadcaster CCTV earlier this week to mark the People Liberation Army's 96th anniversary, features military drills and testimonials by dozens of soldiers, of which several express their willingness to die in a potential attack against Taiwan.

State media and the PLA frequently release propaganda materials promoting the army's modernization as well as sleek videos of military drills.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, as its own territory, to be conquered by force if necessary.

