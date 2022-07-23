TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The chip shortage could soon get a major boost of money from the U.S. government to expand production in the U.S.

Leaders with the United Auto Workers union met with Democratic members of Congress along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday in Taylor to support the CHIPS Act.

It would provide $52 billion in federal funds to build chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and provide new jobs.

Another $2 billion would be available to increase production on so-called mature semiconductors made for the auto industry.

Car production and all manufacturing has suffered with the chip shortage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says American manufacturers took their production overseas where labor costs were cheaper.

“If we upscale overseas, you make more money. And they did. And that offshoring took us to a place where we had supply problems. And now, we're going to correct that,” Pelosi said.

