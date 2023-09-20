Watch Now
Chipotle to open first location in Downtown Detroit next spring

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 11:53:15-04

Chipotle is bringing its first-ever location to the City of Detroit, expected to open in a Bedrock-owned building along Woodward Ave. next year.

According to Chipotle, the location will be at 630 Woodward Ave., Suite 620, right next to Shake Shack.

The location will also have a walk-up window for guests to pick up digital orders, and it's expected that there will be about 25 jobs hired for the restaurant.

Benefits for Chipotle workers include a crew bonus, a debt-free college program, access to mental healthcare and more.

