Chippewa Valley High School student facing charges after bringing gun to school, police say

Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — A Chippewa Valley High School student is facing charges after reportedly bringing a gun to school on Friday. 

The Clinton Township Police Department says the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 15-year-old with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Police say a school resource officer and school staff “acted swiftly and appropriately,” bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

According to police, the teen will remain at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

