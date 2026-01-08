Chris Stapleton set to play Ford Field in August; here's how you can get tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 11-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton is set to perform at Ford Field this summer, as part of the All-American Road Show.

Stapleton, who has won 40 combined honors from the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards, is set to perform on Saturday, August 8, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. EST. You can purchase tickets through Ford Field at this link. If you are a Lions Loyal Member, presale tickets will be available the day before, with a separate email with a link to snag those tickets set to hit your inbox next week.