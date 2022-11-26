Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be.

The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm and found their perfect match. They've been coming to the farm since 2012.

"We were looking for that place where we could cut our own tree and have that family-tradition experience and this place was highly recommended," Anna Dewey said. "And they're a nice family-owned Christmas tree farm."

Huron Christmas Tree Farm opened in 1979. They are located 5 miles south of Detroit metro airport. The family-owned business is now serving fourth-generation customers.

Chad Zeien says if you think the farm looks busy now, you should've seen the crowds during the height of COVID-19.

"It gave them an opportunity to be with family and they didn't have to wear a mask," said Chad Zeien, whose father-in-law owns the farm. "They were in the outside and so, you know, it's always a good time of year. So we've had phenomenal business, so it's really helped us out. The only thing is just trying to keep up."

Experts say it's best for people to shop early for the best selection, especially if you have your heart set on a particular type of tree.

"Fir are most popular," Zeien said. "A lot of people also like the Fraser fir because it's kind of a traditional tree."

The fun part is families tend to have specific characteristics they look for in a tree.

"We like ones with a little blue tint to it, but we were just looking for one that would fit in our apartment," said Josh Wisniewski, a first-time customer.

Christmas tree shopping is going to cost you a little more this year. Zeien says they've jacked prices up by about $7.

"To us, it is still worth making the trip out here to keep that tradition," Dewey said. "I know there has been a shortage, but I also know they are planting more, so this can continue."

Normally Huron Christmas Tree Farm would stay open for five weeks but because of their inventory, they will likely close after three weeks.

