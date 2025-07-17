DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church community is making their voices heard following the stabbing death of Jennifer Harris, a McDonald's employee, mother of six and longtime church usher.

Friends and family gathered at Divine Restoration Ministries for an anti-violence rally, saying enough is enough after Harris' life was taken too soon.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Church community rallies against violence after McDonald's employee's death

"It's time to stop bleeding and it's time to take our city back," said Dr. Tenisia Evans, lead pastor for Divine Restoration Ministries.

Evans emphasized this isn't just a one-day rally but a movement. The gathering came about a week after Harris was stabbed to death at her Eastpointe McDonald's job.

"People are saying 'are you doing it because it hit home this time?' I'm doing it because I don't want it to hit anyone else's home," Evans said.

Harris served as an usher for more than a decade at the church.

"She was a member of this church 18-plus years. Her oldest daughter who is 20, I watched her grow up. Her three younger children are in our early learning center," Evans said.

Related video: Eastpointe community remembers McDonald's manager killed in workplace stabbing

Eastpointe community remembers McDonald's manager killed in workplace stabbing

Children at the rally described Harris as family.

"That was like an auntie to me. She watched me grow up. And the way that she passed away, that shouldn't have happened," 12-year-old Johnathan Evans said.

Johnathan was joined by 16-year-old Jaliyah Stiell at the anti-violence rally.

"It's kind of sad because I'm only 17 still and there's so much I see every day and so much I hear every day that I should not be hearing, but to come out here and to support something I really care about, really believe, really enjoy doing," Stiell said.



Related video: 'She was the best mom.' Family says McDonald's stabbing victim was single mom of 6

'She was the best mom.' Family says McDonald's stabbing victim was mom of 6

Eastpointe Mayor Mike Klinefelt also attended Wednesday night's event.

"I think it was a privilege to be invited. I think both of our communities are sick and tired of the violence that we're seeing, especially with our young people," Klinefelt said.

The mayor hopes to bring a similar movement back to his city.

"We've had a number of incidents in Eastpointe recently and we're looking for ways to engage the community, and what they're doing here today seems to be really effective," he said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

