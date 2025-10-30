City clerk makes passionate plea to Detroiters: 'Get up off your couch and vote'

(WXYZ — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey is encouraging Detroiters to get out and vote in the 2025 municipal election, reminding them of the many ways they can vote.

According to Winfrey, there are 519,000 registered voters in the City of Detroit, but she anticipates turnout to be between 18% and 23% for the election next week. That breaks down to between 94,000 and 119,000 ballots cast.

Winfrey said the city expects to have about 60,000 absentee ballots returned for the election, about 3,000 early votes and 56,00 voters on election day.

Early voting in the City of Detroit began on Saturday, Oct. 25, and goes through Sunday, Nov. 2. There are eight early voting sites across Detroit. They are:



City Clerk's Office - 2 Woodward Ave.

Clark Park - 1130 Clark

WCCCD Eastern Campus - 5901 Conner

Department of Elections - 2978 W. Grand Blvd.

Adams Butzel Recreation Complex - 10500 Lyndon

Northwest Activities Center - 18100 Meyers

WCCCD Northwest - 8200 W. Outer Dr.

Farwell Recreation Center - 2711 E. Outer Dr.

"You have no excuse not to cast your ballot. There are no excuses or barriers to the process in the City of Detroit," Winfrey said.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is also providing free rides on Election Day.

Winfrey also said that the department has partnered with community groups, sororities, fraternities and even influencers to get the word out about voting.

"If you want this community and this society to look and operate in the way in which you want it to operate, then get up off your couch and vote," Winfrey said.