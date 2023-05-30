City Council approves millions in tax incentives for The District Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Millions in tax incentives for The District Detroit have been approved by city council, with money going to help cover costs at several construction sites.

People 7 Action News talked to are excited about more development in the District Detroit including a new hotel at the Fox Theatre. But they say tax breaks have to come with accountability.

“I think it’s a good idea to revitalize Detroit. We want money here and it’s one way to do it.” Ebony Jones said.

Included in the deal are properties located at 2200 Woodward, 2211 Woodward, 2250 Woodward, 2300 Woodward and 2455 Woodward. The incentives add up to more than $60 million.

“Definitely need to resolve blight over there,” Jones said.

Another Detroiter, Angelo Parks, added, “Lots of jobs. I know guys now employed in that area.”

The city will still collect close to $80 million in taxes from the sites, promising to bring jobs and economic growth.

“The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. This time, he’s bringing in Ross, who has a history of building affordable housing,” Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young Jr. said.

Councilmember Angela Calloway added, “Jobs and affordable housing, that’s the benefit.

Expected to be done by Oct. 26, the project’s total amount of incentives are close to $800 million.

Council’s approval came without any more discussion. Construction is expected to begin in April 2025.