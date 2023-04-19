City councilwoman pushes for gun-free zones in downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Detroit's top leaders will come together to announce a sweeping plan to fight gun violence.

This comes after five shootings happened in just 24 hours in downtown Detroit. Many agree that enough is enough.

"I'm all for gun-free zones where there's densely populated areas," Detroit resident Hallan Stanton said.

Detroit city councilwoman Mary Waters is now proposing gun-free zones in downtown Detroit. Those areas would include Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, the Detroit Riverwalk, and Greektown.

She says the gun-free zones would be enforced with more than just a sign, but the details and the legality of the idea is still up for debate.

"We can no longer tolerate this type of violence," Mary Waters said. "I love watching families on the riverfront. I love watching families in Greektown and Hart Plaza. We want to destroy all of that? No, we're not going to have it. We're not going to have it."

Waters, who proposed the idea on Tuesday, says she's already received feedback from both sides.

"The reaction was mixed. Some for it, think it's a fantastic idea. Others are against it," she said.

Detroiter Jouan Williams is for it.

"Man, I think that's a good thing. Keep a lot of violence down that's going on in the city of Detroit," Williams said.

"I can't imagine why you would need a firearm in this part of town," Stanton adds.