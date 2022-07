CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Chelsea is currently experiencing a power outage on the east side of the city all the way to the downtown area.

Chelsea Light & Power has been notified.

Currently, there is no estimated time of restoration as Chelsea Light & Power are enroute at this time.

If you are in need of a cooling station, you can visit the Chelsea Police Department Lobby located at 311 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118.

