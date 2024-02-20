City of Dearborn installs air quality monitors

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn launched a new program with the help of the state to track air pollution and protect public health.

Detroit-based startup JustAir and the city installed 10 air quality monitors as part of the effort.

“You can smell it when you go down on Southend. You can tell the difference," Ali Hammoud told 7 Action News.

Hammoud and his family live across the street from Levagood Park. It's one of 10 locations where the city of Dearborn installed air quality monitors in partnership with the MINextCities program.

Dearborn is one of three cities, alongside Flint and Marquette, selected to participate in MINextCities, which is run through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

One of the program’s goals includes reducing emissions.

“With my family being on the other side of Dearborn, it was a concern. But on this side of the city, it hasn’t really been any concerns," Hammoud explained.

Still yet, the city said it selected Hammoud’s neighborhood and the other monitoring sites for their "close proximity" to “industrial areas, trucking routes, and heavily-used highways."

According to the city, the monitors will track nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter 2.5 and particulate matter 10. Also, two of the 10 monitors will measure ozone.

“I really appreciate that for the kids. Just because I got three babies and if there is a problem, it’d be nice to figure out where it’s coming from and they can address it," Hammoud said.

To register for air quality alerts, visit JustAir's website.