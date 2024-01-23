City of Dearborn to host cardboard boat race, Feb. 17

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Are you ready to set sail in a... cardboard boat?

The City of Dearborn has announced it will host a Cardboard Boat Race on Feb. 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

”Join us to design and construct your engineering marvel. We’ll provide two rolls of duct tape, scissors, and a ruler. You provide any other materials, along with your creativity and engineering prowess. We’ll store it for you until race day,” race officials said.

On February 10, teams are asked to visit Studio B at The Center from 9 a.m. to noon to build their boat.

For the competition, each team will consist of a captain and one crew member, but additional team members can be added.

Teams will compete for the fastest time, first to sink, and most artistic in one of the following three categories. They include:

Parent and child (age 12 or under)

Ages 13-17

Ages 18 and over

“After the races are completed, you’ll want to stick around to see some of the City departments compete against each other in the day’s final events,” officials said.

The entrance fee is $15 for members of The Center and for Dearborn family members; $20 for Dearborn residents and $25 for non-residents. Additional crew members are $5 each.

