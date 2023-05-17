City of Detroit announces fellowship opportunities for Arts Alley initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is looking for individuals to act as stewards for one year to curate art and programming events for the city’s Arts Alley initiative.

According to the city, the Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship will select nine fellows to participate. The $10,000 fellowships are funded by the Ford and Kresge Foundations.

The fellows will reportedly help community stakeholders pick art, program events, organize volunteers and more.

The Arts Alley initiative has the following objectives:

1) to spur neighborhood revitalization

2) to mitigate localized flooding through low-cost storm water management strategies

3) to create opportunities for the creative work force

4) to highlight neighborhood creativity

The nine alleys will be transformed in two phases. Phase I construction will start this summer and Phase II designs will start this spring.

Phase I will have transformed alleys in Old Redford, Schulze, Jefferson Chalmers, Northwest Goldberg and Southwest Detroit neighborhoods.

Phase II will create new alleys in North End, Jefferson Chalmers, Alkebu-lan Village and McDougall-Hunt neighborhoods.

“For decades alleys were forgotten places in our city that became havens for illegal dumping and overgrowth,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement after announcing the program last year. “But now we are transitioning from blight to a city of beauty. In addition to the 2,000 alleys we are clearing, these Arts Alleys will turn several of them into beautiful and unique gathering places for neighbors for years to come.”

To apply, click here. The deadline is midnight on May 26.