City of Detroit gives away $2.5M in grants to 35 community organizations

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is giving away $2.5 million in grants to 35 different organizations throughout the community.
The grants are a part of the Neighbor Opportunity Fund (NOF) which provides organizations with money to offer services like senior programs, summer youth programs, food assistance, job training, and more.
The money comes from the projected $33.8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to Detroit in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The program awards grants in five areas: education, seniors, recreation, health, and public safety.
"Our goal through this program is to support the organizations that help support Detroit on a daily basis, offering important programs and services on which so many Detroiters rely,” director of Housing & Revitalization Department Julie Schneider said.
The 35 recipients are:
- Accounting Aid Society - $88,750
- Bridging Communities Inc. - $72,250
- Cass Community Social Services - $62,250
- Center for Employment Opportunities - $77,250
- Clark Park Coalition - $72,250
- Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance - $72,250
- Coleman A. Young Foundation- $61,978
- Delray United Action Council - $67,250
- Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP) - $67,250
- Disability Network - $67,250
- Dominican Literacy Education - $77,250
- Family Assistance for Renaissance Men - $62,250
- Greening of Detroit - $67,250
- International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit - $77,250
- Jefferson East Inc. - $72,250
- L&L Adult Day Care- $77,250
- Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development (LASED) - $72,250
- Luella Hannan Memorial - $77,250
- Matrix Human Services - $77,250
- Mercy Education Project - $77,250
- My Community Dental Center - $77,250
- Project Healthy Community - $72,250
- St. Patrick Senior Center - $88,750
- St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center - $77,250
- SER Metro Detroit - $72,250
- Siena Literacy Center - $67,250
- Southwest Detroit Business Association - $62,250
- Southwest Economic Solution Corp. - $77,250
- Sowing Empowerment & Economic Development (SEED) - $62,250
- Teen Hype Youth Development - $77,250
- Urban Neighborhood Initiative - $62,250
- Wellspring - $77,250
- World Medical Relief - $72,250
- YMCA - $62,250
- Youth Connection - $77,250
"These are outstanding nonprofits and community organizations that provide important services across our city,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “For years, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund has been there to support them in their mission. This year is no different."
The next application process for NOF funding will begin in September. Details are be available at www.detroitmi.gov/hrd.