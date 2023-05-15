City of Detroit offering free emergency response training for volunteers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re interested in getting trained in emergency response, the City of Detroit has you covered.

According to a news release from the city, The City of Detroit Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is hosting a 4-day training class for Community Emergency Response Team volunteers staring May 18 through May 20 and then May 27.

The free training will be held by the DHSEM, Detroit Fire Department and Detroit EMS at the Ford Resource & Engagement Center - Southwest at 2826 Bailey in Detroit.

Volunteers can expect to learn about disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, how to use an AED and more.

The schedule is as follows:

May 18 and May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 20 and May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You do have to pre-register for the training. Click here for more information.