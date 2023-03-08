City of Detroit opens applications for $25M sidewalk replacement program

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit announced Wednesday it is now accepting applications from churches and neighborhood block clubs to request replacement of damaged and aging sidewalks throughout Detroit.

"During his State of the City Address last night, Mayor Mike Duggan announced the launch of the program, which is being significantly expanded this year. Typically, the City spends about $4.5 million per year to replace broken sidewalk flags that are damaged by city trees located between the curb and sidewalk. Thanks to an additional $20.5 million in budget surplus funds approved last week by Detroit City Council, the city will spend a total of $25 million," Brundidge said in a press release Wednesday.

Currently, Detroit has over 3 million sidewalk flags on residential streets. Approximately, 15% of the 3 million flagged, nearly 470,000, are in need of replacement at a cost of nearly $170 million.

Up to 70,000 damaged or missing sidewalk sections, approximately 80 miles, will be replaced this construction season (begins April 15) as part of the 2023 expanded sidewalk replacement program.

Priority will be given for sidewalk repairs in the following categories:



Near schools, churches and parks

Identified and requested by registered neighborhood block clubs

Adjacent to city road resurfacing projects

Requested by elderly and disabled residents

Along city jurisdiction commercial corridors where cleanup and beautification is planned

existing backlog of requests from prior years

Construction contracts will be awarded to contractors by April 15 in order to repair damaged or aging sidewalks this year. Approval from the city council is required.

Construction is expected to begin on May 1 and will continue through mid-November.

To request sidewalk replacement, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-public-works/sidewalk-program.