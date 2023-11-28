City of Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced Tuesday it has opened warming centers throughout the city amid this week’s bitter cold temperatures.

“All city recreation centers and libraries are available during normal hours during cold temperatures and the Chief Public Health Officer can request an extension of those hours depending on the severity of the weather,” city officials said.

With Wednesday’s high temperature reaching only 30 degrees, staying warm can be a matter of life or death.

The following warming centers are currently open in Detroit:



Cass Community Social Services- serves families and single women at 1534 Webb St. 48206

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries- serves families and single women at 12900 W. Chicago 48227

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries- serves single males at 3535 3rd Street 48201

For more information about warming centers or emergency shelters, call Wayne Metro Community Action Agency at 866-313-2520. Please call Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

