City of Detroit planning to renovate each city park over the next 10 years

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — There are more than 300 parks in the city of Detroit and the city's parks and rec department says they plan to improve every single one.

It's all part of their 2022 Parks Plan.

The Parks Plan rolls out every ten years and can come with new additions like walkable paths for some parks.

Stoepel Park is one of the parks on the city's long list for rennovations.

Monica Sanders and her husband Chauncey say they stop at that park almost every day.

"We live across the street," Monica said. "We walk this track three times a day and if we didn't have it then I'd have to walk around the block and I like the convenience of everything that's over here."

The parks and rec department is working to add things like walking loops and upgraded playgrounds and recreational facilities to city parks.

"I grew up playing tennis on the tennis courts," Kimberly Uhuru, a member of the Rosedale Neighborhood Association said. "Part of what attracts people to Detroit and to Rosedale in particular is the beautifully maintained parks throughout the city."

One of the city's goals is to make sure residents are within a 10-minute walk of a neighborhood park.

They looked at things like the population density of people of color, seniors, and low-income families and looked for ways they could bridge disparities.

"We also looked at public health outcomes so, in areas of the city that have less tree canopy cover, they tend to have higher heat islands, higher asthma rates. So how can we use our parks to improve that over time," Chief Parks Planner for the city of Detroit Dara O'Byrne said.