City of Detroit seeks artist to paint mural at Farwell Rec Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) has announced an open call for an artist or collaborative team for a mural project on the Farwell Recreation Center to honor community heroes and to provide an opportunity for the community to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application deadline has been extended to July 13.

“We hope to help communities embrace artwork that reflects the values and identities of the communities,” said Rochelle Riley, the city’s Director of Arts and Culture. “Our goal is to amplify community assets and elevate the stature of some of the best artists in the country.”

The project, Riley says will connect artists with the community while improving the visual landscape of Detroit neighborhoods. It also is a part of Mayor Duggan’s Blight to Beauty initiative.

By August 5, a committee of local community members and members of the Detroit ACE team is expected to choose the final artist or team for the project.

The budget for the project is $43,135, with $30,000 budgeted as a stipend for the artist or team, and $13,145 to construct free-standing panels and to purchase paint and materials. The all-inclusive budget includes artist’s fees, artist’s assistant costs, artist’s studio costs, materials, supplies and installation of all artwork.

Artists interested in applying should send a packet to Detroit ACE with the following information:



Name, address and phone number

Past mural experience and where those murals are located

Past construction experience since panels will have to be mounted to the walls.

Examples of past work, whether it still exists or not.

An artist statement explaining why he/she or they are artists

Two references from previous public art clients

The Artist Statement should list all needed materials, resume, and answers to the following questions:



What interests you about the project?

What are your preliminary ideas for the project?

How do you envision working in collaboration with the 43 community and with students?

What is your past experience working on complex projects with criteria and constraints dictated by the site owner?

How would your project benefit the community?

The Artist Packet should include:



Up to five images of past work you consider relevant to this project along with up to two images of proposed mural design (knowing the design might change) Digital images must be JPEG files and must be no more than 300dpi and no larger than 1024 x 768 pixel resolution. Each image must be unlocked and downloadable for viewing. Each JPEG image must be titled with the artist’s name and image number. (Example: SaraSmith001, SaraSmith002).

Project Schedule:



July 13

Applications are due from artists to detroitace@detroitmi.gov

July 15

Detroit ACE will choose three finalists and distribute their packets to the community.

July 15

Detroit ACE will host a 6PM community meeting to review/introduce the three finalists to community stakeholders and review their packets.

July 22

Community will choose the winning artist or team.

August 5

Winning artist’s sketch is due back to the community.

August 12

Community panel makes final decision on mural.

August 30

Painting mural should begin by August 30, 2022.



All questions should be directed to Rochelle Riley at Rochelle.riley@detroitmi.gov or 313-480-5265.

