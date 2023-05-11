Watch Now
City of Detroit starts work to repave 81 miles of road, replace 70K damaged sidewalk squares

Posted at 2:18 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:28:46-04

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has started work on its $95 million infrastructure improvement plan, aiming to repave 81 miles of roads and replace 70,000 sidewalk panels during the 2023 road construction season.

The breakdown, the city says, is 41 miles of local residential streets and 40 miles of major roads.

According to the city, in addition to the scheduled improvements, they will also be starting a streetscape project along Dexter and completing streetscapes on East Warren, West Warren and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

The construction season is expected to last until December, weather permitting.

The city says usually they spend about $4.5 million per year to replace broken sidewalk flags, but this year they have $25 million to make the fixes.

"That is five times what we would normally receive. So it's ... a great opportunity for us. Maybe we could only allocate funds to address tree damaged sidewalks. This allows us to do much more. It allows us to receive requests from the disabled community and give priority to those as well as senior citizens," said Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge.

Speed hump installations will also continue this year.

"Now that we have the speed bumps, the cars have slowed down and so the ATVs have stopped coming down the street, which was another nuisance. So now we don't have that issue anymore. So it's worked out great for us," said Detroit resident Vicki Holmes, who has lived in the Minock Park neighborhood for 40 years.

According to the city, repairs are prioritized based on whether they are:

· Near schools, churches, and parks

· Identified and requested by registered neighborhood block clubs

· Requested by senior citizens and disabled residents

· Adjacent to city road resurfacing projects

· Along city jurisdiction commercial corridors where cleanup and beautification are planned for existing backlog of requests from prior years

“We are committed to improving the quality of life and creating opportunity for our citizens. In addition to providing needed road and sidewalk repairs, we are also requiring that 51% of the work be done by Detroiters so our residents can take part in the opportunities created through our infrastructure improvement projects,” said Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge in a press release.

Take a look at the 2023 Road Construction Map below:

The city also released a list of their resurfacing projects:

District
Street
From
To
District 1
Acacia
Patton
Kentfield
District 1
Acacia
Piedmont
Warwick
District 1
Acacia
Prevost
Winthrop
District 1
Acacia
Stahelin
Faust
District 1
Archdale
Fenkell
Grand River
District 1
Ardmore
Fenkell
Chalfonte
District 1
Artesian
Fenkell
Lyndon
District 1
Artesian
W. Davison
Schoolcraft
District 1
Asbury Park
Puritan
Fenkell
District 1
Auburn
Fenkell
Midland
District 1
Beaverland
Grand River
Santa Maria
District 1
Blackstone
Fullerton
W. Davison
District 1
Blackstone
Schoolcraft
Kendall
District 1
Bretton
Warwick
Shaftsbury
District 1
Burt
Fenkell
I-96
District 1
Cooley
Pembroke
Fargo
District 1
Dacosta
Fenkell
Eaton
District 1
Dolphin
Eaton
Puritan
District 1
Forrer
Schoolcraft
W. Davison
District 1
Freeland
Puritan
Pilgrim
District 1
Glastonbury
Fenkell
Lyndon
District 1
Glendale
Kentfield
Jeffries Fwy
District 1
Greenview
Dead End
Schoolcraft
District 1
Kentfield
Fullerton
Glendale
District 1
Lauder
Fenkell
Keeler
District 1
Lindsay
Fenkell
Keeler
District 1
Longacre
Grand River
Tournier
District 1
Minock
W. Davison
Schoolcraft
District 1
Rutherford
Keeler
Midland
District 1
NB M-39 Service Drive
Curtis
W. 7 Mile
District 1
NB M-39 Service Drive
Grand River
Grove
District 1
Stahelin
Kendall
Schoolcraft
District 1
Tyler
Marlowe
Shirley
District 1
Tyler
Prest
Coyle
District 1
Vaughan
Schoolcraft
Kendall
District 1
Warwick
Bretton
Grand River
District 1
Westbrook
W. McNichols
Orchard
District 1
Woodmont
Ray Monnier
Grand River
District 2
Ardmore
Norfolk
Chippewa
District 2
Biltmore
W. 7 Mile
Vassar
District 2
Cherrylawn
Midland
John C Lodge
District 2
Cheyenne
Vassar
Pembroke
District 2
Forrer
St. Martins
Trojan
District 2
Forrer
W. 7 Mile
St. Martins
District 2
Gilchrist
W. 7 Mile
Curtis
District 2
Gilchrist
W. 7 Mile
Pembroke
District 2
Ilene
W. 7 Mile
Outer Drive
District 2
Joslyn
Pilgrim
City/Twp Line
District 2
Lawton
Kendall
Doris
District 2
Lindsay
Thatcher
W. 7 Mile
District 2
Monte Vista
McNichols
James Couzens
District 2
Meyers
W. 7 Mile
W. 8 Mile
District 2
Oakfield
Margareta
Curtis
District 2
Princeton
Fenkell
John C Lodge
District 2
Rutherford
W. 7 Mile
Clarita
District 2
7 Mile
I-75
Woodward
District 2
Washburn
W. 7 Mile
Outer Drive
District 2
Wisconsin
W. 7 Mile
Cambridge
District 3
Anglin
Nevada
W. 7 Mile
District 3
Annott
State Fair
Bringard
District 3
Carrie
Covert
McNichols
District 3
Carrie
Miller
Strong
District 3
Comstock
Mt. Elliott
Brockton
District 3
Conant
Davison
McNichols
District 3
Conner
E. 8 Mile
E. Outer Drive
District 3
Coram
Redmond
Kelly
District 3
Dakota
Wanda
Cameron
District 3
Doremus
Mt. Elliott
Brockton
District 3
Dwyer
Charles
E. McNichols
District 3
Dwyer
Davison
Nevada
District 3
E. Davison
Dwyer
Van Dyke
District 3
E. McNichols
Van Dyke
E. Davison
District 3
Edgewood
Van Dyke
Erwin
District 3
Edwin
Mt. Elliott
Brockton
District 3
Evaline
Mt. Elliott
Brockton
District 3
Fairport
Greiner
E. McNichols
District 3
Gallagher
Halleck
Lawley
District 3
Garvin
Fenelon
Justine
District 3
Harper
Van Dyke
Connor NB
District 3
Hull
Nevada
Minnesota
District 3
Knodell
Van Dyke
Gratiot
District 3
Marion
Erwin
Fischer
District 3
Minnesota
Russell
Chrysler
District 3
Norwalk
Mt. Elliott
Brockton
District 3
Sherwood
E. McNichols
Nevada
District 3
Stockton
Van Dyke
Veach (Dead End)
District 3
Tacoma
Boulder
Crusade
District 3
Traverse
Van Dyke
Erwin
District 3
Trowbridge
Alpena
Buffalo
District 3
Winchester
Dequindre
Marx
District 4
Bluehill
E. Warren
School Entry
District 4
Brock
Saratoga
Fordham
District 4
Buckingham
E. Outer Drive
E. Warren
District 4
Conner
McNichols
Camden
District 4
Cooper
Shoemaker
Chapin
District 4
Coplin
Southampton
Chandler Park
District 4
Elmdale
Conner
Park Drive
District 4
Everts
Harper
Dead End
District 4
Findlay
Gunston
Gratiot
District 4
Hurlbut
Moffat
Chapin
District 4
Hurlbut
Sylvester
Emmons
District 4
Lakewood
Jefferson
Ford Park
District 4
Lannoo
Chandler Park
Mack
District 4
Linville
Lannoo
Moross
District 4
Manistique
E. Warren
E. Forest
District 4
Southampton
Harvard
Cadieux
District 4
Southampton
Kensington
Yorkshire
District 4
Southampton
Outer Drive
Kensington
District 4
Waveney
Harvard
Grayton
District 4
Waveney
Kensington
Outer Drive
District 4
Whithorn
Conner
Gunston
District 5
Adams
Brush
Grand River
District 5
Beaubien
Beacon
Lafayette
District 5
Beaubien
I-94 Service Drive
Frederick
District 5
Benson
McDougall
Mt. Elliott
District 5
Brush
Jefferson
Gratiot
District 5
Cymbal
Foster
Mt. Elliott
District 5
Dodge
Mt. Elliott
Vincent
District 5
Domine
Mt. Elliott
Vincent
District 5
E. Congress
E. Grand Blvd
Field
District 5
E. Willis
Moran
Elmwood
District 5
Elmhurst
Livernois
Dexter
District 5
Euclid
John C Lodge
Rosa Parks
District 5
Euclid
Woodward
Oakland
District 5
Farr
Foster
Mt. Elliott
District 5
Foster
Miller
Strong
District 5
Frederick
Brush
St. Antoine
District 5
Garland
Jefferson
Kercheval
District 5
Georgia
Mt. Elliott
Vincent
District 5
Girardin
Miller
Strong
District 5
Goodwin
Westminster
Holbrook
District 5
Harmon
Brush
Woodward
District 5
Hartford
Milford
Moore
District 5
Hedge
Mt. Elliott
Vincent
District 5
Huber
Mt. Elliott
Dead End (W)
District 5
John R
Mack
Warren
District 5
John R
Warren
Grand Blvd
District 5
Lawton
Warren
MLK
District 5
Ludden
Mt. Elliott
Gratiot
District 5
Marcus
Mt. Elliott
Vincent
District 5
McDougal
Jefferson
E. Lafayette
District 5
McGraw
W. Warren
Rosa Parks
District 5
Melbourne
Oakland
Cameron
District 5
Oakman Blvd
Dexter
M-10
District 5
Philadelphia
Oakland
Cameron
District 5
Poe
W. Grand Blvd
Seward
District 5
Selkirk
Mt. Elliott
Dead End (E)
District 5
SB Chrysler Service Drive
Macomb
Jefferson
District 5
W. Chicago
14th Ave
Dexter
District 5
W. Lafayette
Rosa Parks
SB M-10 Service Drive
District 6
17th Ave
Michigan
Rose
District 6
Alexandrine
Woodward
Second
District 6
Allendale
Jeffries Fwy
Beechwood
District 6
Alpine
Joy
Westfield
District 6
Bagley
Grand River
Cass
District 6
Bagley
Park Ave
Grand River
District 6
Brush
Canfield
E. Grand Blvd
District 6
Brush
E. Fisher Service Drive
Gratiot
District 6
Bryden
Tireman
Garden
District 6
Bryden
Garden
Alaska
District 6
Cabot
McGraw
Dennison
District 6
Cadillac Square
Randolph
Woodward
District 6
Charlotte
Woodward
2nd Ave
District 6
Chopin
Panama
I-94 Service Drive
District 6
Cicotte
Michigan
Pelouze
District 6
Clark Ct
Scotten
Fairbanks
District 6
Central
Michigan
W. Vernor
District 6
Cochrane
Michigan
Fisher Service Drive
District 6
Congress
Woodward
Randolph
District 6
Columbia
Park
Clifford
District 6
Custer
Woodward
Beaubien
District 6
EB I-96 Service Drive
Putnam
Hancock
District 6
E. Lafayette
SB Chrysler Service Drive
Beaubien
District 6
Elizabeth
Woodward
Witherell
District 6
Federal
Military
Livernois
District 6
Farmer
Randolph
Bates
District 6
Farnsworth
John R
Brush
District 6
Grand River
Cass
Woodward
District 6
Gratiot
Farmer
Randolph
District 6
Hartford
Cobb
Milford
District 6
Homedale
Michigan
Dead End
District 6
Howard
St Anne
Dead End (W)
District 6
Kirby
John R
Cass
District 6
Kirkwood
Trenton
Lonyo
District 6
Ledyard
3rd Ave
Cass
District 6
Library
Gratiot
Grand River
District 6
Macomb
SB Chrysler Service Drive
Randolph
District 6
Madison
Witherell
Randolph
District 6
Majestic
Central
Bryden
District 6
Maplewood
Colfax
Northfield
District 6
Military
Plumer
Federal
District 6
Military
Toledo
Cadet
District 6
Monroe
Randolph
St. Antoine
District 6
Monroe
Woodward
Randolph
District 6
Montcalm
Woodward
Brush
District 6
NB Fisher Service Drive
3rd Ave
Woodward
District 6
Northfield
Tireman
Milford
District 6
Pacific
Colfax
I-96 Service Drive
District 6
Park
W. Adams
E. Adams
District 6
Park
NB Fisher Service Drive
Elizabeth
District 6
Pittsburg
Martin
Braden
District 6
Porter
Clark
Lansing
District 6
Porter
Rosa Parks
Trumbull
District 6
Ryan
E. Davison
Nevada
District 6
Senator
Springwells
Central
District 6
St. Antoine
Gratiot
Montcalm
District 6
SB Fisher Service Drive
Woodward
3rd Ave
District 6
SB I-75 Service Drive
14th
Lawton
District 6
SB I-75 Service Drive
Brooklyn
14th
District 6
Shelby
Michigan
WB Jefferson Service Drive
District 6
Vancourt
Warren
Tireman
District 6
Wabash
Michigan
Bagley
District 6
WB Jefferson Service Drive
Washington Blvd
Griswold
District 6
W. Jefferson
Jefferson Ramp
8th
District 6
W. Jefferson Ramp
M-10
Jefferson
District 6
W. Lafayette
Rosa Parks
St. Anne
District 6
Westfield
Alpine
Central
District 6
W. Vernor
City Limit
Central
District 6
Woodrow
Milford
McGraw
District 6
Woodrow
Milford
Moore
District 7
Abington
Ellis
Westfield
District 7
Ardmore
Grand River
Schoolcraft
District 7
Artesian
Cathedral
Joy
District 7
Asbury Park
Plymouth
Wadsworth
District 7
Braile
Van Buren
Joy
District 7
Collingwood
Martindale
Petoskey
District 7
Dayton
Evergreen
Minock
District 7
Dayton
Grandville
Artesian
District 7
Ellis
Asbury Park
Abington
District 7
Elmira
Warwick
Stahelin
District 7
Fielding
Tireman
Warren
District 7
Fullerton
Meyers
Hubbell
District 7
Fullerton
Hubbell
Southfield Fwy
District 7
Grandmont
Wadswoth
Capitol
District 7
Grandville
Paul
Warren
District 7
Humphrey
Dexter
Petoskey
District 7
Indiana
Schoolcraft
Intervale
District 7
Lesure
Grand River
Schoolcraft
District 7
Longacre
Chicago
Plymouth
District 7
Meyers
I-96
Fullerton
District 7
Oakman
Tireman
Joy
District 7
Penrod
Elmira
Plymouth
District 7
Pierson
Pierson Ct
Capitol
District 7
Richton
Dexter
Ostego
District 7
Rosemont
Elmira
Plymouth
District 7
Rutherford
Majestic
Warren
District 7
Rutherford
Tireman
Belton
District 7
Rutherford
Tireman
Majestic
District 7
Stahelin
Elmira
Orangelawn
District 7
Vaughan
Van Buren
Joy
District 7
Vaughan
Wadsworth
Plymouth
District 7
Wadsworth
Prest
Greenfield
District 7
Wadsworth
Whitcomb
Sussex
District 7
W Buena Vista
Livernois
Broadstreet
District 7
Weaver
Greenview
Plymouth
District 7
WB I-96 Service Drive
Schaefer
Buena Vista
District 7
Yellowstone
Joy
Dead End (N)
