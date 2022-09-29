City of Detroit to begin demolition of vacant Packard Plant

On Thursday, a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit will be torn down.

The building, which sits on Concord Street, has sat vacant for decades creating an imminent danger to the business.

The city will pay for the demolition even though the 3.5 million square feet building is owned by a Peruvian developer.

A few months ago, the Detroit City Council approved a $1.7 million budget to tear down this dilapidated building after its owner Fernando Palazuelo failed to follow through with his vision and show up to court.

When Palazuelo first bought the building in 2013, he bought it for just $400,000 and planned on turning it into a mixed-use space for commercial and residential purposes.

Now, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is vowing to get the building redeveloped.