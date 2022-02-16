Watch
City of Detroit to distribute free KN-95 masks to residents

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Ray Bellia holds up N95 personal protective masks, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:40:56-05

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit will begin distributing free KN-95 masks to Detroiters starting Feb. 17.

Each Detroiter will receive ten KN-95 masks for personal use.

The distribution will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at drive-through locations, designated Recreation Centers, and Shed 3 of the Eastern Market.

Free KN-95 masks will also be distributed to patients who receive their COVID-19 vaccination or tests.

The city says businesses and community organizations like nursing homes, senior housing, and homeless shelters will also recieve a supply of KN-95 masks.

All of the KN-95 masks are sized for adults only.

“We are urging all Detroiters to wear a KN-95 mask when they are out in public and continue to observe all safety protocols in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said. “We also encourage you to get vaccinated and get your booster."

List of distribution sites:

  • Eastern Market, Shed 3 - 2934 Russell Street
  • Adams Butzel Complex - 10500 Lyndon
  • Butzel Family Center - 7737 Kercheval
  • Farwell Recreation Center - 2711 East Outer Drive
  • Kemeny Recreation Center - 2260 S. Fort
  • Lasky Recreation Center - 13200 Fenelon
  • Patton Recreation Center - 2301 Woodmere
  • Samaritan Center 5555 - Conner Street
