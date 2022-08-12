City of Detroit to host the inaugural SummerFest family fun day on August 13

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Join Detroit Parks and Recreation for summer fun at the Detroit’s inaugural SummerFest.

The event will take place at Brennan Pool at Rouge Park on Saturday, August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature swimming, pool games, hustle lessons, community health screening, food trucks, water inflatables and more.

“This event is a family-friendly way to give back to our city and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free,” said Keith Flournoy, Deputy Director of Detroit Parks and Recreation.

To register to attend Summerfest, click here.

