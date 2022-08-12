Watch Now
News

City of Detroit to host the inaugural SummerFest family fun day on August 13

rougepark_600.jpeg
Photo Credit: Detroit Parks and Recreation
rougepark_600.jpeg
Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 14:03:32-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Join Detroit Parks and Recreation for summer fun at the Detroit’s inaugural SummerFest.

The event will take place at Brennan Pool at Rouge Park on Saturday, August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature swimming, pool games, hustle lessons, community health screening, food trucks, water inflatables and more.

“This event is a family-friendly way to give back to our city and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free,” said Keith Flournoy, Deputy Director of Detroit Parks and Recreation.

To register to attend Summerfest, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website