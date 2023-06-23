City of Detroit unveils MLK statue in Hart Plaza

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Hart Plaza Friday morning. The statue is a part of a commemoration of the Freedom March in Detroit in 1963. During the event, Dr. King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at Cobo Hall.

During the unveiling ceremony, community activists, faith leaders and several city and state leaders shared words about the importance of documenting Black history in Detroit.

"He represented love. He represented justice. He represented peace and he wanted us to get along and he wanted all of us to have certain rights that were entitled to under the constitution," said Glenda McGadney who attended the unveiling Friday.

McGadney says the Friday unveiling was especially emotional for her because she was there to witness Dr. King's speech in 1963. McGadney says she attended the speech with her mother and sister.

"We were packed in Cobo like sardines in a can. We could not sit. We had marched all the way down Woodward but we were able to get in. Some people couldn’t get in," said McGadney as she recalled the 1963 march and speech. "When you hear other people talking about 'he did it for the first time in D.C.' No! It was in the city of Detroit. Made a big difference, a big impact on my life. I’m an activist, my sister, my mother."

McGadney says she and her family moved to Detroit from the south for economic opportunities. She says although her mother went to college, she was only able to get a job at an automotive plant in Utica. She says her family was not welcomed in the area due to the color of their skin. She even recalled a time her mother was run off the road and shot at. McGadney says King's speech that day reminded her of the rights she and people like her deserve and must fight for.

Patricia Thomas, who moved to Detroit from Alabama, says she was also there the day of Dr. King's speech with her church. She says while she was unable to get into Cobo Hall, she remembers marching down Woodward and how excited everyone was to see Dr. King.

"I was just out of high school, one year in college at the time and I marched right behind him," said Thomas. "After marching with him and seeing this today, I feel free-er."

Thomas says Dr. King being in Detroit that day gave Black people much needed hope as racism continued to divide the city. Thomas says she wants the statue to continue inspiring future generations to push for changes that are still needed.

"We all should be able to enjoy life and unfortunately some people don’t think we should. But he gave us hope to think that and remember we all are the same," said Thomas. "It just fills my heart to see something like this happening with the city."