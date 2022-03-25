Watch
City of Marquette closing road nightly to save salamanders

Posted at 11:19 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 23:19:41-04

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula city is closing a portion of a road to vehicular traffic every night to protect migrating salamanders.

The city of Marquette is closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until April 15 or until the migration is completed.

The closures began on Monday.

Road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic in the migration area. Only foot traffic is permitted in the area.

The migrating salamanders travel from the park interior to their breeding ponds.

