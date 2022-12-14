City of Southfield appoints Deputy Treasure Allyson Bettis as temporary city clerk

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield has temporarily appointed a new city clerk.

Southfield Deputy Treasure Allyson Bettis was appointed to the role in council chambers during a city council meeting on Monday.

Bettis was appointed after former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigned on Oct. 19 when Hawkins pleaded no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019 in regards to the November 2018 General Election.

Due to city regulations, the city needed appoint a person to the vacant position within 60 days.

Bettis, a Southfield resident, will serve in the role until someone is elected during the next regular city election in November 2023. At that time, she will stay in her position as deputy treasurer.

Bettis is a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy, Wayne State University and Central Michigan University, the city said.

She has several national professional accreditations, served several organizations and was treasurer/city clerk in Garden City.