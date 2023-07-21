City of Wayne finds elevated levels of lead in city’s tap water

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Wayne’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has issues a public advisory for lead levels in the city’s water.

Water samples collected from 60 homes during periodic testing of tap water, the city of Wayne’s DPW said shows elevated levels of lead in the city’s tap water.

“The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) evaluates compliance with the Action Level based on the 90th percentile of lead and copper results collected in each round of sampling. The lead 90th percentile for the City’s water supply is 16 parts per billion (ppb), which exceeds the Action Level of 15 ppb,” the City of Wayne DPW said in a press release Friday.

“The “Action Level” is a measure of corrosion control effectiveness; it is not a healthbased standard. The goal for lead in drinking water is 0 ppb; there is no safe level of lead in the blood. An “Action Level exceedance” means that more than 10% of the homes tested have results over 15 ppb. The exceedance triggers additional actions including educational outreach to customers, ongoing sampling every six months, and service line replacement.”

Nine out of 60 sites tested had results over 15 ppb.

Lead exposure can lead to serious health problems. Exposure can come from drinking water and other sources, including lead service lines in homes contributing to an increased risk of high lead levels in drinking water.

“Of the approximate 5,950 customers in the city, 6.75% (about 400 customers) have lead service lines. Check whether your home has a lead service line,” Wayne’s DPW said.

Lead can enter drinking water when it comes in contact with pipes, solder, home/building interior plumbing, fittings and fixtures made with or containing lead. The longer water is in contact with these items, the more lead it may contain.

Running water before using it for drinking or cooking can help flush lead-containing water from the pipes, especially if the water has not been ran for a prolonged period of time.

The City of Wayne DPW has shared a list of ways to help reduce lead exposure in drinking water:



Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

If you do not have a lead service line, run the cold water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

If you do have a lead service line, run the cold water for at least five minutes to flush water from your home or building’s plumbing and the lead service line.

Everyone can consider using a filter to reduce lead in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends every household use a certified lead filter to reduce lead from their drinking water, especially households with a child, or a child frequently visits the home, pregnant person, or individual with high blood pressure, or people residing in houses built before 1987. MDHHS also recommends making baby formula or cooking with filtered water.

Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction and NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction (Class I).

For filters to work properly, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. • DHHS recommends that filter cartridges are replaced every two months.

The City of Wayne (734) 721-8600 is continuing to offer free certified lead-reducing filters and replacement cartridges to eligible households. These criteria are: A child under 18 or a pregnant person lives in the home, or a child frequently visits the home, and A member of the household is enrolled in Medicaid or WIC, or the household is unable to afford a filter.

The filters can be obtained between the hours of 7:00a.m. - 3:00p.m., M – F. The City of Wayne DPW is located at 35200 Forest Ave. Wayne, MI 48184.

Do not use hot water for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing baby formula.

Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.

Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.

To schedule a blood lead level test for children, contact your health care provider or call 866-610-3885, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make an appointment with the Wayne County Department of Health Human & Veterans Services.

To have your water sampled, visit Michigan.gov/EGLElab for a list of certified lead testing labs.