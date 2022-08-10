Watch Now
City to donate 500 refurbished computers to Detroit families that lack access to technology

Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 10:29:03-04

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it will be refurbishing 500 former government computers to donate them to local residents in need.

According to a press release, the city will be getting the computers ready this morning with human-IT so that they can be delivered to families that lack access to technology.

The donation is reportedly one of several strategies aimed at reducing Detroit’s digital divide.

The city is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to talk about the initiative and how Detroiters can get the refurbished computers, internet, tech support and digital literacy training.

There will also be an opportunity for people to donate their own computers for this program.

