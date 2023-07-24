City Walls announces 15 new mural locations to fight blight

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced murals for 15 new locations across the city as a part of the City Walls campaign. This campaign features 12 artists being selected to create murals to create a sense of community and reduce blight across the city.

The winning artists were chosen from 200 submissions and will work to beautify Dexter Avenue, Gratiot/7 Mile and the Joe Louis Greenway. City leaders say that with efforts such as City Walls, Detriot is on its way to being a national leader in the country for murals.

"Murals brighten up neighborhoods and create a sense of ownership. I am excited to continue working with City Walls to bring more murals to Detroit to help the city achieve its goal of becoming a national leader in public art,” said Bethany Howard, City Walls’ program manager in a statement.

Here’s the winners for this year’s City Walls:

For Dexter Avenue:

Fel’le

Nicole MacDonald

Marlo Broughton

Trae Isaac

For Gratiot/7 Mile:

Phillip Simpson

Nick Pizana & Mieyoshi Ragernoir

Ani Garabedian

Torrence Jayy

For Joe Louis Greenway:

Sintex

Robin Speth