Civilian role player shot during training exercise at Heritage Park in Taylor

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a civilian role player was shot during a training accident on Sunday at Heritage Park in Taylor.

Police were called to the park around 5 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the accident.

According to Michigan State Police, the training involved auxiliary officers, and one of the officers in the training discharged a round from his service weapon. That hit a civilian role player in the abdomen during the scenario.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Sunday night.

Detectives from Michigan State Police are working to determine how the accidental discharge occurred.