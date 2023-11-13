Classes cancelled Monday at Clintondale Community Schools due to threat

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clintondale Community Schools will be closed Monday due to a reported threat.

Detectives from the Clinton Township Police Department’s (CTPD) Criminal Investigation Division of are investigating a recent threat targeting Clintondale High School in Clinton Township. Police say the threat was reported following an incident over the weekend involving several juveniles.

“Out of caution, the Clintondale Community Schools (K-12) has canceled class for Monday, November 13th, 2023. The Clinton Township Police Department is actively investigating the case and no arrests have been made at the time of this posting,” CTPD said in a statement Monday morning.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Lt. Michael Marker at (586) 493-7856.