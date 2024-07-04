Clawson celebrates Fourth of July with carnival, hot dog eating contest and more

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since 1933, the city of Clawson has done the Fourth of July up right, and this year was no exception.

A highlight of the fun was the sixth annual General Dogs Hot Dog Eating Contest, where returning champion Matt Holowicki took home the trophy after eating 11 hot dogs in five minutes.

Here more from Holowicki in the video below:

Matt Holowicki wins Clawson's hot dog eating contest

Across the stage at the carnival section of the celebration, hundreds of people celebrated Independence Day with games and rides.

“When I go to a fair, I just like to have fun and every time I go to a fair, my heart is racing,” young Clawson resident Frankie told us.

Linda Wright told us she’s been coming to the Clawson 4th of July Celebration since the 50s.

This year, she brought her grandkids.

“It’s just grown so much,” she said.

Christine Burnham said her favorite part is the fireworks.

“The fireworks — the best show I have ever seen in years is the Clawson.”

It was a sea of red, white and blue in Clawson this July 4 and an Independence Day to remember.

