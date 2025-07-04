Clawson residents prepare for Fourth of July fireworks with new changes

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clawson's beloved Fourth of July celebrations are returning for their 93rd year, but some residents will need to find new spots to watch the famous fireworks display due to ongoing construction.

The city's traditional festivities, which have been a community staple since 1933, have continued this week with carnival rides, over 100 vendors, live music performances and plenty of food options. Approximately 10,000 people visit Clawson for the festivities every year.

"It's all about tradition. It's been going on for 93 years now and it's this town's favorite time of year," said Jason Karwoski with the Clawson Fourth of July Committee.

While the carnival and parade remain highlights, the fireworks display faces a significant change this year. Schalm Elementary School, which previously served as a large parking and viewing area just a block from the festivities, is now an active construction zone where over 50 single-family housing units are in the works.

"It's not going to be open unfortunately for our fireworks watchers this year, so hopefully everybody can find a space within our park or within the carnival itself," Brozich said.

To address parking concerns, the city will provide free shuttle services from the Clawson Sales Center located at 14 Mile and Crooks roads to the park from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"We figured adding that might help to get people into the city and not have to worry so much about parking," Karwoski said.

Residents are advised to plan ahead for viewing the fireworks, as trespassing on the old Schalm property could result in citations.

"I definitely recommend just trying to go early and set up chairs for the park.Iit's the best way to go," said Kayla Messner, a Clawson resident.

"My best friend used to live across the street, so we used to sit over there and now, we've gotta find a different spot," said Amy Rutledge, who grew up in Clawson.

Clawson police will be on-site to ensure community safety during the celebrations.

"We haven't had really any large issues in the past and we'd like to keep it that way. This is a family-friendly event and one of the best firework shows in the area," Brozich said.

Clawson police remind residents to pay close attention to no parking signs posted in the subdivision surrounding the park and to leave all bags, masks, golf carts, personal fireworks and alcohol at home.

They add that lost children are a common occurrence and ask for parents to plan a meetup point with your children in case you get separated. There is an ambulance and Clawson Police Department tent right inside the Custer gate of the carnival if your child can't find you.

The July Fourth festivities will begin with the parade at 9 a.m. and conclude with the fireworks display at Clawson Park starting at 10 p.m.

