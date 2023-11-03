Cleanup continues after train derailment in Romulus

Clean-up efforts continue Friday after about a dozen freight train cars derailed near a rail crossing in Romulus on Thursday morning.

The derailment happened near Shook Rd. within yards of two schools. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Workers were still surveying damage on Thursday night and have worked through the night to clean upl.

In all, 10-14 cars from a CSX train went off the track and crashed just 400 feet from Lisa Staten's home.

"Horrible like grinding of steel. It was so loud, my heart just started going so fast," Staten said. "I hurried up and jumped up and looked out of the blinds and then I seen like five of the cars just go up together. Then I was in panic mode. I called 911 right away."

State, federal officials consider more safety measures after train derailments

Thankfully no one was hurt, but neighbors were concerned about what the train was carrying.

One neighbor was worried about a tanker he said was near his yard, but that tanker, designed to carry hazardous materials, was empty.

According to the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy, this is at least the third train derailment in metro Detroit in two years.

There was a large pile up in Warren in September 2022 a then several cars went off the track in Van Buren Township in February.

Staten said this wasn't the first dereailment she witnessed from her window, but she hopes it's the last.

16 train cars derailed in Warren

"About 40 years ago, I was laying in bed, summer morning and all of a sudden I heard boom boom. But it was just two cars then," she said.