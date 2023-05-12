'Click it or Ticket' campaign runs May 15-June 4 across Michigan

Michigan drivers should be ready for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign which kicks off on Monday, May 15.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said the campaign will run from May 15 through June 4.

Officers from police departments, sheriff's offices and Michigan State Police will be conducting seat belt enforcement across the state during those three weeks, which includes Memorial Day weekend.

In 2021, the state said 254 people killed in traffic crashes were not wearing a seatbelt, which was an 11.4% increase over 2020.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives—and buckling up should be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Katie Bower, OHSP director. “It’s not just the safe thing to do—it’s the law.”

During 2021 Memorial Day weekend, there were 14 fatal crashes on Michigan's highways.

The state said seat belt usage fell 1.5% from 2019 to 2022, and about 30 Michigan counties are below the state usage rate.

“As the busy summer travel season gets underway, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time,” Bower added.