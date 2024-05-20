'Click it or Ticket' enforcement begins Monday all across Michigan

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is letting drivers know that "Click it or Ticket" enforcement will begin on Monday.

According to the state, the enforcement campaign will last from May 20 to June 2, and target drivers who are not wearing their seat belt.

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Insitutte said that in Michigan, 244 people were killed int raffic crashes during 2022 and were not wearing a seatbelt.

“The enforcement period is designed to save lives by reminding drivers and all vehicle occupants that buckling up is the most effective thing you can do to stay safe on our roadways,” said Katie Bower, OHSP director. “With the arrival of warmer weather, there is an increase in the number of people traveling to meet up with family and friends. We want to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up so that everyone makes it to their destinations safely.”

According to the state, seat belt usage in Michigan fell from 94.4% to 92.4%.

“Wearing your seatbelt is not just the safe thing to do—it’s the law,” Bower said. “MSP troopers, local police and county sheriff’s offices will be conducting high-visibility enforcement as we work collectively to help address these disturbing crash numbers.”